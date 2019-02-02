Media player
'Your stammer shouldn't hold you back'
Jordan Hall's stammer was evident from the moment he learned to speak.
But he's now learning how to overcome it and won't let it stop his dreams of a career in politics.
He currently works in the Houses of Parliament in London as a parliamentary assistant to Anna Turley MP.
Jordan knows his stammer can sometime get worse in a high-pressure environment, but he has a few tips for other people with a stammer to learn to overcome any difficulties.
02 Feb 2019
