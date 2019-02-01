Media player
FGM campaigner: 'More people will come forward'
The first person in the UK to be found guilty of female genital mutilation (FGM) could act as deterrent to others, a campaigner said.
The 37-year-old mother from east London wept in the dock as she was convicted of FGM on her three-year-old daughter, after a trial at the Old Bailey.
Campaigner Aneeta Prem, from Freedom Charity, believes the conviction will mean more people will come forward and report cases.
01 Feb 2019
