The first person in the UK to be found guilty of female genital mutilation (FGM) could act as deterrent to others, a campaigner said.

The 37-year-old mother from east London wept in the dock as she was convicted of FGM on her three-year-old daughter, after a trial at the Old Bailey.

Campaigner Aneeta Prem, from Freedom Charity, believes the conviction will mean more people will come forward and report cases.