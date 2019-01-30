Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armed police ram gunmen's car in east London
Police footage has been released showing the moment officers realised the men they were chasing had a gun.
Armed officers from the Metropolitan Police rammed a car carrying Lekan Akinsoji, Darnell Joseph-Newill, Nathaniel Lewis, and Troy Ifill after one of them brandished a shotgun out of the window during the police chase in July 2018.
The four men were all found guilty of firearms offences after a trial at the Old Bailey.
The group will be sentenced on 8 February.
