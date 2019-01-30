Armed police ram gunmen's car

Video

Police footage has been released showing the moment officers realised the men they were chasing had a gun.

Armed officers from the Metropolitan Police rammed a car carrying Lekan Akinsoji, Darnell Joseph-Newill, Nathaniel Lewis, and Troy Ifill after one of them brandished a shotgun out of the window during the police chase in July 2018.

The four men were all found guilty of firearms offences after a trial at the Old Bailey.

The group will be sentenced on 8 February.