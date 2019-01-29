Media player
How poetry and art are helping to cure addiction
Artists and poets across London have come together to celebrate recovery from addiction through poetry.
"Journey to Recovery" was set up to support people through the spoken word, poetry and art and to help encourage others to speak out about their own addiction.
29 Jan 2019
