Fans clash ahead of Millwall and Everton's FA Cup match
A man was slashed across the face during a mass brawl before Millwall and Everton's FA Cup fourth round clash.
The Metropolitan Police said it believed the violence involved groups of rival fans.
Trouble flared at 16:42 GMT on Saturday in the Hawkstone Road area of Southwark, near Millwall's home ground, The Den.
The Met said a "large group of males" was fighting and a man in his 20s suffered a slash wound to the face.
27 Jan 2019
