A man was slashed across the face during a mass brawl before Millwall and Everton's FA Cup fourth round clash.

The Metropolitan Police said it believed the violence involved groups of rival fans.

Trouble flared at 16:42 GMT on Saturday in the Hawkstone Road area of Southwark, near Millwall's home ground, The Den.

The Met said a "large group of males" was fighting and a man in his 20s suffered a slash wound to the face.