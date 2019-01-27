Inside London's 'loneliness café'
London can be a lonely place if you have no-one to talk to, but one woman has tried to do something about it.

Louise Kaye started Café Conversations when her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The sessions are now held on a weekly basis. Louise now wants more gatherings like hers to pop up all over London to help people feel less isolated.

