Can type 2 diabetes go into remission?
Hackney Diabetes Centre is one of the first in the country to launch treatment aimed at putting type 2 diabetes into remission.
In London, there are an estimated 475,000 people who have been diagnosed with the disease - and the rate is increasing according to a recent City Hall report.
Najma Sufi, from Hackney, suffers from type 2 diabetes and is trialling the new approach to stop the development of her disease.
If the trial is successful, it could be rolled out by more NHS trusts.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
25 Jan 2019
