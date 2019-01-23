Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teaching how to care for afro hair
Charlotte Mensah is an award-winning hairstylist who spends her days cutting and styling the hair of young black women and girls.
She fears that as many young black girls have taken up wearing wigs and weaves, hair care techniques for black hair will soon die out.
So she's taking action by passing her knowledge and skills down to the next generation at her salon in Portobello Road in Notting Hill, London.
-
23 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window