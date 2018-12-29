Designer makeover for colostomy bags

Video

A designer from east London has won a grant to create a new type of colostomy bag inspired by lingerie and tattoos.

Stephanie Monty, 29, created silicon prototypes after members of her own family needed to have the bag fitted - to collect liquid and waste from a hole in the abdomen - to help combat Crohn's disease.

She's now bagged herself a £310,000 grant to make the prototypes into fully-developed products.

Ms Monty hopes her designs will improve the confidence of people with the bags.