Cat's Christmas
New website aims to save Christmas for lonely cats

Christmas can be a lonely affair for cats when owners go out of town.

It can be equally lonely for people coming from out of town.

Sara Lynam set up "Cat in a Flat" to help lonely cats over Christmas meet lonely sitters after moving to the UK from New Zealand.

Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly

  • 19 Dec 2018
