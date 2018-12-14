How you can ride London's abandoned Mail Rail
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London's Mail Rail: People get chance to walk through tunnel

A hundred years ago - long before Crossrail - there was already an underground railway linking west and east London.

And although it never carried passengers it was essential in serving the capital.

It was the Mail Rail, carrying letters and post, and now the public is able to see it on foot.

  • 14 Dec 2018