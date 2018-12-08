Welcome to gingerbread city.
Architects create an ideal city made from gingerbread

Architects have created their "ideal city" made entirely from gingerbread.

The design, which includes everything from sugar cycle pathways to liquorice cable cars, was put together by a custom-built robotic arm.

Melissa Woolford, the Director of the Museum of Architecture, said the project "includes all the different types of buildings that you would normally see in a real city".

