Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Architects create an ideal city made from gingerbread
Architects have created their "ideal city" made entirely from gingerbread.
The design, which includes everything from sugar cycle pathways to liquorice cable cars, was put together by a custom-built robotic arm.
Melissa Woolford, the Director of the Museum of Architecture, said the project "includes all the different types of buildings that you would normally see in a real city".
-
08 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-46488654/architects-create-an-ideal-city-made-from-gingerbreadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window