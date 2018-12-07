Drillminister
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drillminister attacks politicians' 'offensive' language

A drill music artist from London has been gaining popularity for his unique political songs.

Many of the lyrics are direct quotes from MPs.

Drillminister says his track Brexit highlights double standards, and how language can be considered offensive depending upon who's using it.

  • 07 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Using drill music to turn lives around