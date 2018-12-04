The Shard gets some festive sparkle

Media player
London's Shard gets some festive sparkle
London's tallest building has been given a festive facelift in the run up to Christmas.
The top 20 floors of The Shard will light up every evening with a display inspired by images taken by the public.
This year’s display is themed around the concept of reflection and uses over 550 high definition LED lights.
A 30 minute show will run from 16.00-01.00 GMT every night from 3 December.
04 Dec 2018
