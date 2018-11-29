Video

Police have released footage of the moment a woman was slapped in a "shocking" cashpoint robbery.

The victim, in her early 40s, was hit several times and had her purse stolen in the attack at about 15.10 GMT on 28 November in Leytonstone Road, Newham.

The victim did not require medical treatment, the Met Police said. The suspect is described as a black woman in her late teens.

Det Insp Steve Bluemore, said: "This was a shocking attack in broad daylight and we know a number of people were passing at the time.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the suspect to contact police immediately."