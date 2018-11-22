Video

A huge blaze at a depot in south-east London has destroyed seven buses and badly damaged four others.

Footage of the fire in Farnborough Hill, Orpington, was captured by resident John Jones.

People living nearby said they were woken by "explosions".

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it had received around 40 calls.

It took about 60 firefighters nearly three hours to get it under control.