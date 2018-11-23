Dream like a superhero

Video

Four-year-old Jackson suffers from a rare terminal illness which limits his movements.

At the age of one, he stopped using his arms, and he now needs constant care.

His father Darren Garwood now immortalised his son in a new children's book called Jackson Superhero.

"By day, a rare disease limits his ability to move freely, but at night he is far from grounded," the book's summary states. "When the sleeping hours come around, and weightlessness takes over, Jackson takes to the skies. He knows what it means to need the support of others, which is why when he hears a call for help, he is quickly there to lend a hand."

Mr Garwood hopes seeing the book in shops will help his one-year-old daughter remember her brother.