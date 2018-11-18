Media player
Is this the easier way to attend church?
With church attendances falling, some services are being moved to different times to encourage more people to take part.
City workers at one church are able to go to services during their lunch break.
The church says that while service times are changing, the teachings will stay the same.
18 Nov 2018
