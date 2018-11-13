Building London's new Clipper vessel
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Building London's new Thames Clipper

As a way of beating the traffic - the Thames Clipper has become a popular way of moving around London.

The service is getting ready to take delivery of a new and bigger boat which is being made specifically for the River Thames.

It will take to the water in 2019 and increase capacity of services on the river by 8%.

  • 13 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Unexpected residents in River Thames