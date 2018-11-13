Video

CCTV has been released of the moment a man was pushed by another pedestrian into traffic on a busy London road following an "exchange of words".

The victim was almost hit by a minicab after being shoved from the pavement on New Bridge Street near Blackfriars at about 08:00 BST on 23 July.

City of London Police said the pair had "brushed shoulders and exchanged words" before the attack.

The attacker was then confronted by members of the public who took a photo of him. It has been released alongside the footage.

Det Con Shaun Duff said the "quick thinking actions of the driver undoubtedly prevented this incident having much more severe consequences.

"We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident in July or who may know the man in the photograph."