The part of London that "left" the UK
Video

Frestonia: The part of west London that declared independence

Frestonia was an area near Latimer Road in west London that declared itself an independent state 41 years ago.

Run by squatters who had taken over some abandoned houses, it had its own passport stamp and flag.

It never had any legal status, but was formed to force the authorities into helping the squatters find homes.

A photographer who lived there has now published his pictures of what life was like in Frestonia.

  • 04 Nov 2018
