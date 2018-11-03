Deaf hip-hop artist 'feels the music'
Deaf hip-hop artist 'feels the music'

Kevin Walker became deaf after contracting meningitis as a child but that hasn't stopped him becoming a musician.

  • 03 Nov 2018