Is it possible to be deaf and a musician?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The composer and performer who's deaf

Meet Kevin Walker - he became deaf after contracting meningitis as a child - but he's now a music composer.Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'My music makes people feel good'