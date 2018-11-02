Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Videos show extent of fire near Saudi embassy in London
Footage shows flames spreading across at least three floors of a property backing on to the Saudi embassy in Mayfair, central London.
About 40 firefighters are tackling the blaze after London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 09:16 GMT.
Trevor Moore posted a video of the fire on Twitter.
-
02 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-46071443/videos-show-extent-of-fire-near-saudi-embassy-in-londonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window