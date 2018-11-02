Call for black female footballer plaque
Emma Clarke: Call for black female footballer to get blue plaque

Campaigners are calling for first British Black footballer Emma Clarke to be honoured with a blue plaque.

The Bootle-born player made her debut in Crouch End, north London, on 23 March 1895.

More than 10,000 people paid to watch the match between the teams representing north and south of the country.

Campaigners are hoping to find an appropriate site to celebrate Clarke's legacy.

