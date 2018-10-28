London's unique doll boutique

Video

A mum who says she used to have to travel to America to go "doll shopping" with her daughters has set up a unique boutique of her own in London.

Kathryn Fleetwood-Neagle opened My London Girl to plug the gap in the needs of her children's miniature friends.

She claims the shop - which helps you restyle your doll's hair as well as buying countless new outfits and accessories - is the only one of its kind in the country.

Reporter: Anna O'Neill; Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly