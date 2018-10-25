Video

A teenager who considered taking his own life as he struggled to cope with severe anxiety is now using the performing arts to help other young people.

Elliott Wright spoke out as campaigners call for more funding for community groups to support young people with their mental health.

At his lowest point, Elliott said he felt like "there was nowhere to go".

Elliott said the arts helped him and that he now hopes to run workshops to reach out to his peers.

