'Hidden homeless' sleeping on London buses
They are the capital’s "hidden homeless" – the hundreds of people estimated to be sleeping on London’s night buses.
City Hall is now spending almost £250,000 sending charity workers out on the bus routes where the problem is most acute to offer help and try to tackle the problem. But will it help?
You can watch the entire film on Inside Out London, Monday at 19:30 on BBC One
29 Oct 2018
