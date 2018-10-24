Media player
'You just don't see a way out': Teens' mental health help delays
Ruth Fox was 14 when she was diagnosed with severe depression - but she couldn't access help for nine months.
She's not alone, with many young Londoners having to cope with their mental health problems on their own.
In London, the average wait is 64 days, more than triple the target.
Click here for information and support if you, or someone you know, has been affected by mental health issues.
24 Oct 2018
