Making London buses safer
Video

The London buses with emergency brakes

A range of new safety equipment is to be installed on new London buses to make them as safe as possible.

Transport bosses are implementing measures such as speed reduction technology and emergency braking.

It is aimed at reducing the number of collisions and incidents involving passengers and pedestrians.

The technology will be on all new London buses from 2024.

  • 16 Oct 2018
