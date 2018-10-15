‘I don’t want to have to hide again’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

LGBT housing: Trying to avoid loneliness while growing old

Older LGBT people are more likely to suffer from loneliness with half saying they would be uncomfortable coming out in a mainstream care home, according to Stonewall.

A group of lesbians in London believe they have a possible solution.

You can see the full report on Inside Out London, Monday at 19:30 GMT on BBC One.

  • 15 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Beating homophobia in the beautiful game