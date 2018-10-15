Famous cemetery running out of space
Grade I listed Highgate Cemetery running out of space

Managers at Highgate Cemetery are looking at allowing new burials to take place on top of existing graves.

It's because the graveyard, like many others across London, is running out of space.

The site is famous for its high profile graves, which including those for Karl Marx and more recently singer George Michael.

The public is being asked what they think about the idea before the final decision is made in parliament.

