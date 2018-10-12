Millennials shunning the pub for the gym
London millennials shunning the pub for the gym

For some Friday night means a well-earned pint or a glass of wine.

However, increasing numbers of people people are choosing to start their weekend by heading to the gym and avoiding the pub.

Health-conscious ways of socialising are rising as the number of adults drinking alcohol falls.

  • 12 Oct 2018
