Video

A video showing a cyclist having a lucky escape from a large falling tree has prompted an investigation.

The footage appears to show a tree surgeon working on cutting a tree on Adelaide Avenue in Lewisham on 4 October, and as the tree falls, it narrowly misses the cyclist.

Lewisham Council said it is "deeply concerned" by the footage and has "mounted a full investigation".

The Health and Safety Executive says it is carrying out its own enquiries.

Video Credit: Bear Valley Company UK