Lewisham video shows falling tree narrowly missing cyclist
A video showing a cyclist having a lucky escape from a large falling tree has prompted an investigation.
The footage appears to show a tree surgeon working on cutting a tree on Adelaide Avenue in Lewisham on 4 October, and as the tree falls, it narrowly misses the cyclist.
Lewisham Council said it is "deeply concerned" by the footage and has "mounted a full investigation".
The Health and Safety Executive says it is carrying out its own enquiries.
Video Credit: Bear Valley Company UK
12 Oct 2018
