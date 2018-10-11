Media player
'My son has been missing 10 years"
Ten years ago, Alex Sloley left his home in north London and never returned.
His mother, Nerissa Tivy, says "something terrible must have happened to him".
About 55,000 people go missing in London every year and the Metropolitan Police are struggling to keep up with demand.
11 Oct 2018
