Elite school to offer more funding to lower income families
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Elite school to offer more help to poorer pupils

One of the country's most prestigious public schools has launched a campaign to attract more pupils from low income families.

Westminster School's head Patrick Derham says he wants to widen its bursary scheme so the cost of fees doesn't deter talented children from attending.

  • 10 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Poor pupils feel impact on learning