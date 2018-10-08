Video

Four young asylum seekers from Eritrea took their own lives after recently arriving in London.

Some charities are claiming that the government’s immigration policies have been a factor.

Artist Lula Mebrahtu, born in Eritrea herself, has been following some unaccompanied children and young adults as they try to navigate the asylum system.

