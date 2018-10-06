The disabled cricketer knocking for six
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cricketer Rob Franks speaks about leg amputation battle

A cricketer who had to fundraise thousands of pounds online to have his leg amputated has set his sights on reigniting his career.

Rob Franks had been playing for Hampshire when doctors noticed a tumour on his left knee and he had to have his leg removed.

Mr Franks is now back training and playing with Middlesex Disability Cricket Club and looking to the future.

  • 06 Oct 2018