Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cricketer Rob Franks speaks about leg amputation battle
A cricketer who had to fundraise thousands of pounds online to have his leg amputated has set his sights on reigniting his career.
Rob Franks had been playing for Hampshire when doctors noticed a tumour on his left knee and he had to have his leg removed.
Mr Franks is now back training and playing with Middlesex Disability Cricket Club and looking to the future.
-
06 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-45762849/cricketer-rob-franks-speaks-about-leg-amputation-battleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window