CCTV footage shows Tube track push

Video

CCTV of the moment a former Eurotunnel boss is shoved on to Tube tracks in central London has been released.

British Transport Police footage shows Sir Robert Malpas, 91, sent flying onto the rails at Marble Arch Station by Paul Crossley.

An earlier attack on a different man, Tobias French, at Tottenham Court Road, is also shown.

Jurors, who went on to convict Crossley of attempting to murder both men, reportedly gasped when the footage was shown at the Old Bailey.

Man guilty of Tube push murder attempt