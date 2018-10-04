EpiPens
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

EpiPen shortage 'putting my child at risk'

Some NHS trusts are now limiting the number of EpiPens being made available on prescription.

It comes as a result of a worldwide shortage into adrenaline pens.

But what could this mean for children like Leo who suffer from life-threatening allergies?

  • 04 Oct 2018
Go to next video: When can I still use my expired EpiPen?