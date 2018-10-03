Video

A short movie called A Battle in Waterloo is being filmed in Epping Forest, east London, where 95% of the crew are women.

The film has been funded by a new scheme called The Female Film Force.

According to Directors UK, 50% of film students in the UK are women but only 27% of short films have a female director.

The people behind the Female Film Force say it has been created in order to redress the gender imbalance in film-making.