Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dangers faced by London's moped couriers
Food delivery drivers in London say they're facing intimidation and violence on a daily basis.
Footage recorded by BBC Inside Out showed how gangs target and attack riders in attempt to steal their mopeds or motorbikes.
Many delivery drivers claim that nothing has changed for them despite the Metropolitan Police saying they are clamping down on London's moped crime problem.
02 Oct 2018
