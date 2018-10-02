How do ballet dancers keep fit?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How do the dancers at the Royal Opera House keep fit?

Anyone who has ever tried a grand jete will tell you ballet dancers have to stay fit to look that graceful.

The Royal Ballet has opened a new specialist health suite for their dancers at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

So what do they do to stay so fit?

  • 02 Oct 2018