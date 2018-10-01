Media player
'We need to support paedophiles to prevent child sex offending'
There are calls to make free preventative therapy available for people in London who class themselves as paedophiles.
The UK's only NHS facility which offers free psychological therapy to paedophiles is based in London but only treats those who have already been convicted.
Some experts believe there is not enough treatment available to stop paedophiles before they offend.
01 Oct 2018
