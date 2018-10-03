Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mucking Marshes: From landfill to wildlife haven
Perhaps the last place you would expect to find a wildlife haven is on one of the largest landfill sites in Europe.
For 50 years Mucking Marshes on the Thames Estuary was a site where tonnes of rubbish was spread over the land every day.
Since closing seven years ago, the area has transformed into one of our region’s most ecologically rich spots.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-45685165/mucking-marshes-from-landfill-to-wildlife-havenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window