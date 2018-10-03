Mucking Marshes: From landfill to wildlife haven
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mucking Marshes: From landfill to wildlife haven

Perhaps the last place you would expect to find a wildlife haven is on one of the largest landfill sites in Europe.

For 50 years Mucking Marshes on the Thames Estuary was a site where tonnes of rubbish was spread over the land every day.

Since closing seven years ago, the area has transformed into one of our region’s most ecologically rich spots.

  • 03 Oct 2018