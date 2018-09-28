Video

The family of a girl who died after eating a Pret A Manger airport baguette have called current food labelling laws "not fit for purpose".

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, went into cardiac arrest on a flight after buying the sandwich at Heathrow Airport in 2016.

She was "reassured" by the lack of specific allergen information on the packaging, the coroner found.

Natasha's family said food labelling laws "played Russian roulette with our daughter's life" and the inquest should "serve as a watershed moment to make meaningful change and save lives".