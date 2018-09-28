Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pret baguette death: Food labelling laws 'not fit for purpose'
The family of a girl who died after eating a Pret A Manger airport baguette have called current food labelling laws "not fit for purpose".
Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, went into cardiac arrest on a flight after buying the sandwich at Heathrow Airport in 2016.
She was "reassured" by the lack of specific allergen information on the packaging, the coroner found.
Natasha's family said food labelling laws "played Russian roulette with our daughter's life" and the inquest should "serve as a watershed moment to make meaningful change and save lives".
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-45682571/pret-baguette-death-food-labelling-laws-not-fit-for-purposeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window