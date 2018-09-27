Media player
BBC News on opening of 'Hair' as theatre censorship ended
American hippy musical "Hair" opened in London on 27 September, 1968 - just a day after the abolition of theatre censorship.
Before that, some of its scenes of nudity and drug-taking in the musical would have been considered too outrageous to be shown on a stage in Britain.
The show's transfer to London's West End would also not have been possible before the new Theatres Act, which ended the Lord Chamberlain's powers of censorship that dated back to 1737.
BBC News reported on the opening night.
27 Sep 2018
