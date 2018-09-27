Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should dogs go vegan?
There are now more vegan food products on the market than ever, and that includes the range of pet foods available.
Dog lovers say it is not just a lifestyle choice, with some claiming replacing meat with carrots improved their pet's health.
But do dogs enjoy their alternative foods?
27 Sep 2018
