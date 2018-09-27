Should dogs go vegan?
Video

There are now more vegan food products on the market than ever, and that includes the range of pet foods available.

Dog lovers say it is not just a lifestyle choice, with some claiming replacing meat with carrots improved their pet's health.

But do dogs enjoy their alternative foods?

  • 27 Sep 2018
