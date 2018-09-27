Seeking out London's rare bats
Video

Will these bats hang around after HS2 construction?

Bats regularly take to the night skies in parts of London but now a very rare species is thought to have flown in from Latvia.

HS2 is going to be built through the Nathusius' pipistrelle's new habitat, so experts are investigating what effect the railway will have on the environment there.

Experts and volunteers are trying to find out more using the latest technology.

