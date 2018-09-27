Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Will these bats hang around after HS2 construction?
Bats regularly take to the night skies in parts of London but now a very rare species is thought to have flown in from Latvia.
HS2 is going to be built through the Nathusius' pipistrelle's new habitat, so experts are investigating what effect the railway will have on the environment there.
Experts and volunteers are trying to find out more using the latest technology.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-45654758/will-these-bats-hang-around-after-hs2-constructionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window