London knife crime: Who was Jermaine Goupall?
Jermaine Goupall was 15 years old when he was stabbed to death in August last year, during his school summer holidays.
Caught in the crossfire between two rival gangs in Croydon, south London, the teenager was a victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
A year on from his death we speak to those closest people to Jermaine to see the impact his death has had on them and their lives.
Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly
26 Sep 2018
